July 23 (UPI) -- VH1 released a trailer for upcoming series RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue, a six-episode docuseries set to premiere Aug. 21.

VH1 announced the series, the third spin-off of RuPaul's Drag Race this year, will follow six former Drag Race contestants as they prepare for the RuPaul's Drag Race Live! residency in Las Vegas, which opened in January at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino before shutting down prematurely in March due to COVID-19.

The cast of the series, from World of Wonder Productions, features Drag Race alums Yvie Oddly, Asia O'Hara, Derrick Barry, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls and Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Danielle King and RuPaul Charles serve as executive producers.

Vegas Revue, set to premiere Aug. 21, is the third Drag Race spin-off in 2020. RuPaul's Drag Race Secret Celebrity aired its four-episode first season in April and May, while Canada's Drag Race premiered in the titular country July 2, with a July 27 U.S. premiere scheduled on cable network Logo.