July 22 (UPI) -- Paris Hilton discussed her upcoming documentary, This is Paris, on Jimmy Kimmel Live, which was hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser.

This is Paris, which is set for release on Sept. 14 on Hilton's YouTube channel, will give an intimate look at the business mogul's life.

Glaser asked Hilton on Tuesday how she felt about releasing the project which contains a number of personal moments and revelations.

"I'm excited, but I'm also very nervous you know given the topics discussed in this film. It's things that I have never talked about before, really personal and traumatic experiences. So to talk about that publicly is obviously very hard," Hilton said.

Hilton said that making the documentary allowed her to be herself, calling the experience therapeutic.

"I learned so much about myself that I had no idea of, you know, why I am the way I am. And now I understand myself so much more," Hilton said.

Glaser is stepping in for Kimmel who has taken the summer off to spend more time with his family. Anthony Anderson, Billy Eichner and Sebastian Maniscalco have also served as guest hosts.