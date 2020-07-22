July 22 (UPI) -- Disney released on Wednesday two new sneak peaks at upcoming anthology docuseries, Marvel's 616, which explores the company's comic book history.

Each episode of Marvel's 616 will be helmed by a different director and will tackle a different topic. Episode two titled Higher, Further, Faster will focus on the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics and how they were able to tell stories of representation and inclusion.

The creation of character Kamala Khan, an American Muslim who becomes the new Ms. Marvel, is showcased in the sneak peak for the second episode which is directed by Gillian Jacobs.

Khan is based on Sana Amanat, a VP at Marvel Entertainment. Amanat recruited Muslim comic book writer and novelist G. Willow Wilson to write the new Ms. Marvel series.

"I was pretty convinced that they were joking, because I said there's no way that you ran that past you know Marvel Comics and they said yes. How often does that happen?" Wilson says in the clip about being surprised that Marvel was going ahead with Khan.

The fourth episode in the docuseries titled Lost and Found, is directed by Paul Scheer who also stars. Scheer will be speaking with experts and fans about some of Marvel's most forgotten and bizarre characters.

Scheer, in the sneak peak for the fourth episode, learns about how Black Panther was given a bigger presence in the comics and about obscure villain The Whizzer who runs so fast that he can make little tornadoes.

Marvel's 616 is coming to Disney+ this fall.