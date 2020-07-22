"Luther" star Idris Elba could be among the TV sleuths recognized on the ITV special "Britain's Favorite Detective." File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

"Sherlock" star Benedict Cumberbatch could be among the TV sleuths recognized on the ITV special "Britain's Favorite Detective." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- ITV has announced plans to air a special called Britain's Favorite Detective.

Sheridan Smith will narrate the show, which will rank the greatest television sleuths of the past 50 years.

Advertisement

"From the infamous Sherlock Holmes, to Line of Duty's AC-12, from Belgium's stalwart Hercule Poirot, to modern day hero Luther, from the formidable Jane Tennison to unwitting crime buster Miss Marple, these legendary characters have kept us all on the edge of seats as they attempt to catch some of the most devilish of villains," a press release said.

No air date has been set yet.

"Crime dramas have played a huge part in our TV viewing, producing the most iconic and best loved television characters," said Joe Mace, ITV's commissioning editor of entertainment. "Britain's Favorite Detective celebrates these TV legends and gives viewers the chance to relive some of the best TV moments of the last five decades."