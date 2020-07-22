Hilary Duff attends The Weinstein Co. and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in 2015. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Hilary Duff says she still has "high hopes" for the Lizzie McGuire reboot to happen.

The 32-year-old actress gave an update on the future of the revival in an interview with E! News published Tuesday.

Duff played the title character in Lizzie McGuire, which aired on the Disney Channel from 2001 to 2004. She was attached to a reboot at Disney+ announced last year, which was put on hold in January after Terry Minsky, the original series creator, exited the project.

Duff said Tuesday that conversations about the reboot are "very much" still happening.

"We are very much still in conversation with them a couple times a week, which is really nice," the star said.

"We started shooting, and then obviously that got on hold for a couple of different reasons not involving the pandemic," she acknowledged. "But you know what, I have high hopes that we are going to make it work."

Duff said she feel a "responsibility" to honor Lizzie as a character and the show's fanbase.

"We kind of put her on pause, and had to go back to the drawing board, but I feel optimistic that it will happen," the actress said.

"A lot of writing is happening," she added. "We are being told to have patience, which is good, so I feel optimistic."

In an Instagram post in February, Duff suggested the Lizzie McGuire revival move from Disney+ to Hulu to allow the show to explore more adult themes.

"I'd be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30 year old's journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating," she said. "It's important to me that just as her experiences as a preteen/teenager navigating life were authentic, her next chapters are equally as real and relatable."

Duff and several other Lizzie McGuire stars, including Jake Thomas, Lalaine and Adam Lamberg, reunited in May for a virtual table read of the Season 1 episode "Between a Rock and a Bra Place!"