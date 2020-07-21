July 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Kenny Ortega's new series Julie and the Phantoms.

The streaming service shared first look photos and a teaser video for the musical series Tuesday.

Julie and the Phantoms stars Madison Reyes as the title character, Julie, who forms a band with three ghosts (Charlie Gillespie, Jeremy Shada and Owen Patrick Joyner).

The photos show Julie (Reyes) performing on stage and sitting at a piano with her band (Gillespie, Shada and Joyner) standing behind her.

Netflix also shared a video featuring footage of Reyes, Gillespie, Shada and Joyner's auditions.

Julie and the Phantoms is based on the Brazilian series of the same name, which aired on Nickelodeon Brazil from 2011-2012.

The new show is part of Ortega's multiyear deal with Netflix. Dan Cross and David Hodge will serve as showrunners for Julie and the Phantoms and executive produce the series.

Ortega is known for directing Hocus Pocus and Disney Channel's High School Musical and Descendants film series.

Julie and the Phantoms premieres Sept. 10.