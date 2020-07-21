July 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is adding six actors to the cast of Élite Season 4.

The streaming service confirmed Tuesday that Andrés Velencoso, Manu Rios, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Pol Granch and Diego Martín will appear in Season 4 of the Spanish teen drama series.

Advertisement

The new characters will cross paths with Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau), Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Ander (Arón Piper), Omar (Omar Ayuso), Rebeca (Claudia Salas) and Cayetana (Georgina Amorós) in the new season.

Netflix shared photos of the cast, including the newcomers, on Instagram.

"Welcome to the Élite family," the company captioned the post.

Eduardo Chapero Jackson and Ginesta Guindal will direct Season 4, with Carlos Montero, Diego Betancor and Jaime Vaca as executive producers.

Netflix announced in May that it renewed Élite for a fourth season. Bernardeau, Escamilla, Piper and Ester Expósito teased the new season in an accompanying video.

"I wanted to tell you that we have got the scripts of Season 4," Bernardeau said.

"And they look so good," Piper added. "You better be prepared because it's intense."

Élite follows the students of Las Encinas, a fictional exclusive secondary school. Season 3 premiered on Netflix in March.