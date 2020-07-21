July 21 (UPI) -- Disney animated series Elena of Avalor will end after three seasons with a prime-time special that will air Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. EDT on Disney Junior and DisneyNOW.

Disney Junior will begin airing new episodes every Sunday at 5 p.m. EDT starting this week, leading up to the finale.

Elena of Avalor premiered in 2016 and follows Elena (voiced by Aimee Carrero) as she learns what it takes to be a great leader by ruling her enchanted kingdom.

The finale titled Coronation Day, will see Elena ready to become queen but first, she must travel to the Spirit World to face the ultimate test of courage and character.

Mark Hamill, Jenny Slate, Fred Armisen, Patrick Warburton, Andy Garcia, Gina Rodriguez, Mario Lopez, Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Whoopi Goldberg, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Tyler Posey, John Leguizamo, Cheech Marin and many more are among the new and returning guest stars who will be featured on Coronation Day.

Jenna Ortega, Chris Parnell, Yvette Nicole Brown, Carlos Alazraqui, Emiliano Diez, Julia Vera, Christian Lanz, Jillian Rose Reed, Joseph Haro, Jorge Diaz, Keith Ferguson and Joe Nunez make up the rest of the series cast.

"It has been a tremendous honor for me to bring Disney's first Latina princess to the screen. Everyone involved with Elena of Avalor from the creative team to the unbelievable cast and crew, felt the responsibility to get this right," creator and executive producer Craig Gerber said in a statement.

"We created the character of Elena with the hope that she would be a role model, not just for young Latina girls watching, but for all children to be able to see what a true leader looks like. From the beginning, Elena's story arc has been that she would one day become queen. With the series finale, the creative team has been able to bring Elena's story to the thrilling conclusion that we always envisioned. I can't wait for viewers to see the final chapter in Elena's epic adventure," he continued.