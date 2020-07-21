July 21 (UPI) -- David Schwimmer appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and gave his thoughts on his character Ross believing that he was on a break with Jennifer Aniston's Rachel during a memorable episode of Friends.

"People are so passionately divided about whether or not they were on a break," Schwimmer said.

"Yeah, it's not even a question. They were on a break," the actor continued, while giving a serious face before laughing.

The actor gave recently gave UPI an update on the planned Friends reunion special set for HBO Max.

"We're hoping to shoot maybe the middle of August if it's safe enough," Schwimmer said. "There's no lines to learn. It's unscripted. It's basically an interview with some other funny bits planned. It should be fun."

The Friends reunion, which will bring Schwimmer, Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry back together, was postponed in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Honestly, we're gonna wait and see another week or two if we all determine it's really safe enough to do. And if not, then we'll wait until it's safe," Schwimmer told Fallon Monday about filming the special.

Schwimmer stars in new comedy series Intelligence, which is available on the Peacock streaming service.