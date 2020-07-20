July 20 (UPI) -- BBC America announced on Monday that Top Gear will return with a new special and new episodes starting on Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. EDT.

The special will air first on Aug. 30. A new episode will then air every Sunday for six weeks.

Hosts Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris will visit Nepal in the special and travel from Kathmandu to the Forbidden City of Lo Manthang.

BBC America released a teaser trailer for the new episodes, which will feature the Top Gear gang bungee jumping in a car, a race between a fighter jet and the latest McLaren hypercar and a road trip through Peru.

The bungee jump stunt will be performed on a 540 foot dam.