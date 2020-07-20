July 20 (UPI) -- Alex Trebek appeared on Good Morning America to discuss how he is undergoing an experimental treatment for his pancreatic cancer, new memoir and the help he receives from his wife Jean Trebek.

"She's a saint," the Jeopardy! host said on Monday about his wife.

"She has so much goodness in her that she is always giving out, always putting out to help me get over difficult moments. And there have been some difficult moments. I'm just in awe of the way she handles it," he continued while getting choked up.

Alex Trebek, who announced that he was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March 2019, is undergoing an experimental immunotherapy treatment.

Alex Trebek is seeing positive results but noted that if it doesn't work out, he won't be pursuing any extraordinary measures. The 79-year-old said that his family handled the news well.

"They understand there is a certain element regarding quality of life. And if the quality of life is not there, it's hard sometimes to push. And just say well, I'm gonna keep going even though I'm miserable," Alex Trebek said.

Alex Trebek's memoir titled The Answer Is...: Reflections on My Life, will be released Tuesday.

"I've received so many expressions of love and so many prayers said on my behalf since the diagnosis was made public that I thought, well maybe the people would care to learn something about me," he said.