July 17 (UPI) -- Smokey Robinson surprised a hospital maintenance housekeeper from Lancaster, Pa., on Jimmy Kimmel Live, which was hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.

Stanley Gantz was chosen as the show's latest #HealthCareHero on Thursday. Gantz, who is a fan of Robinson, is known as Soul Man at the hospital because he sings Robinson's songs to patients.

Gantz started performing "My Girl" when Robinson suddenly joined the video chat, surprising Gantz in the process. The pair then proceeded to sing the song together.

Gantz was gifted a signed album from Robinson and $10,000 from Green Goo.

Mark Hamill, Kevin Hart, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Levine have also surprised healthcare workers on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Maniscalco is stepping in for Kimmel who has taken the summer off to spend more time with his family. Anthony Anderson, Bill Eichner and more have served as guest hosts.