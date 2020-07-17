July 17 (UPI) -- Dorinda Medley says she "felt terrible" after bringing up Luann de Lesseps' mugshot during a fight.

The 55-year-old television personality appeared Thursday on Watch What Happens Live after a new episode of Real Housewives of New York showed Medley insulting de Lesseps while defending their co-star Sonja Morgan.

"It was just all very emotional, and I think we're horrible day drinkers," Medley said of the row.

When asked by fellow guest Michael Rappaport about the conflict, Medley said she thinks she took her fight with de Lesseps too far.

"Yes, because I didn't remember it the next day," the star said. "I do remember thinking she was really attacking Sonja, and I feel like Sonja really didn't deserve that this season. Sonja, too, was going through a really hard time."

"The thing about Sonja is she does really try to help Lu in all ways. She's her ride or die," she added.

Thursday's episode of RHONY showed Medley standing up for Morgan after de Lesseps said she would not be paying Morgan for her participation in her cabaret show.

"Shame on you for saying that to this girl," Medley told de Lesseps. "She was with you when you were down and out. This girl took care of it."

"You know everything Dorinda, don't you," de Lesseps replied. "No, you don't."

"You drunken fool," Medley said. "You have a mugshot of your drunkenness. Be gracious to these people that helped you."

On WWHL, Medley said she "felt terrible" for referencing de Lesseps' 2017 arrest for disorderly intoxication and battery on a police officer.

"I really think of Lu as more like a sister relationship," she added. "She kind of grew up like me. We can fight and get through it."

De Lesseps said on WWHL in April that she is not drinking amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

During Thursday's episode, Medley also weighed in on her RHONY co-star Ramona Singer attending the same party as Donald Trump, Jr.'s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

"For me, it's not mad or sad. It's about being responsible," she said.