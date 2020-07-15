Tom Bergeron participates in a rehearsal for the Capitol Fourth Concert in Washington, D.C. in 2014. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Erin Andrews speaks at the Wheels Up Super Saturday Tailgate party in an event leading up to Super Bowl 50 in 2016 in San Francisco. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Tyra Banks is taking over as host of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars." File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Model, author, entrepreneur and television personality Tyra Banks is set to host Season 29 of ABC's Dancing with the Stars.

"Please join us in welcoming @tyrabanks as #DWTS host. Thank you to @Tom_Bergeron and @ErinAndrews for so many seasons of glitz, glamour, and good times!" the DWTS Twitter feed said Wednesday.

Advertisement

Banks said in a press release that she had been a fan of the show since it began in 2005.

"The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances ... it's always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk," said Banks. "Tom has set a powerful stage, and I'm excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats."

Tom Bergeron was the show's original host and presented more than 400 episodes over 15 years. Andrews joined as his co-host in 2014.

"Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family," ABC and BBC Studios said in a joint statement Monday, announcing his and Andrews' departures.

"As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."