Frank Langella arrives in the press room after winning a Tony Award at the 70th Annual Tony Awards in 2016 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Judy Greer attends the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jim Carrey's "Kidding" has been canceled after two seasons on Showtime. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Showtime has announced it passed on a third season of Jim Carrey's dramedy, Kidding.

The final episode aired in March.

Advertisement

"After two seasons, Kidding has concluded its run on Showtime," the network said in a statement Tuesday.

"We are very proud to have aired this imaginative, critically-acclaimed and rewarding series, and we would like to thank Jim Carrey, Dave Holstein, Michael Aguilar, Michel Gondry and the entire cast and crew for their brilliant and tireless work."

Carrey played the star of a children's television program who is trying to cope with a stressful personal life. The show co-starred Frank Langella, Judy Greer, Catherine Keener and Justin Kirk.

Carrey and Gondry previously collaborated on the film, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.