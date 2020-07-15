July 15 (UPI) -- HBO Max is giving a glimpse of the new series The Dog House: UK.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the unscripted series Wednesday.

The Dog House: UK centers on a Wood Green animal rescue center in rural England. The preview shows the center pair adoptable dogs with different families, couples and singles.

"Our aim is to find the best possible homes for the dogs," one staff member says.

HBO Max said in a press release that The Dog House: UK "captures the joy and complexity of the human-dog 'dating' experience." Each episode will share the stories of abandoned dogs and the backstories of their prospective owners.

"It's up to the center's dedicated staff to match pet with potential new owner -- and to arrange an all-important first date that will determine if the adorable pups and hopeful humans have that fated connection," an official synopsis reads.

The Dog House: UK consists of eight episodes and premieres July 23.