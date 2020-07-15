Kelly Rutherford arrives on the red carpet at the "Florence Foster Jenkins" New York premiere in 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Bruce Campbell is set to take part in a virtual table read of his 1993 show "The Adventures of Brisco County Jr." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Bruce Campbell has announced he and the cast of The Adventures of Brisco County Jr. are planning a virtual script reading of the sci-fi/western's pilot episode on July 31.

"Guess who's coming back for one more ride...?" Campbell tweeted Tuesday, along with a link to a website with details about the online event.

Also participating will be his former cast-mates Kelly Rutherford, Christian Clemenson and J.P. Ferguson.

"Brisco brought hope, humor, and heroics to a generation of fans and fictional townfolk. Now, when the world needs those things again, Brisco is back, running head-long and heart-hearty into a rerun of his very first episode," the event's website said.

The show ran for one, 27-episode season in 1993.