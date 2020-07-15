Candace Cameron Bure's "If I Only Had Christmas" will debut on the Hallmark Channel this fall/winter. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Crown Media's Hallmark Channel has announced it plans to air 23 new holiday films, starting in October.

Among the festive projects will be A Royal Holiday, starring Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit and Krystal Joy Brown; Jingle Bell Bride, starring Julie Gonzalo and Ronnie Rowe; If I Only Had Christmas, starring Candace Cameron Bure; Deliver by Christmas, starring Alvina August and Eion Bailey; Christmas Waltz, starring Lacey Chabert; Christmas in Vienna, starring Sarah Drew and Brennan Elliott; and Christmas in Evergreen 4, starring Rukiya Bernard and Holly Robinson Peete.

Advertisement

Crown Media also said it is developing additional projects with Peete and Tamera Mowry-Housley, as well as making a pair of movies with real-life sisters Ashley Williams and Kimberly Williams- Paisley.

Returning for new seasons in 2021 will be When Calls the Heart, Good Witch and Chesapeake Shores.

"The Hallmark brand on TV has always championed positivity and emotional connection, and thanks to the dedication of our development teams and producing partners, we are excited to welcome new talent on both sides of the camera, as well as, announcing renewals of all of our original series and the return of beloved stars," Michelle Vicary -- executive vice president of programming and network publicity at Crown Media Family Networks -- said in a statement Wednesday.