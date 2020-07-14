TV personality Tom Bergeron receives the Emmy Award for Outstanding Reality Host Emmy For "Dancing With The Stars" at the 64th Primetime Emmys in 2012. Bergeron, who has hosted the show since 2005, won't be returning for Season 29. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews will not be returning to host Dancing with the Stars when the reality competition TV show begins its 29th season in the fall.

Bergeron confirmed the news on Instagram, posting, "It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

Bergeron hosted more than 400 episodes since the ABC series began in 2005. Andrews joined as his co-host in 2014.

"Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family," ABC and BBC Studios said in a joint statement. "As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

Bergeron was openly critical last season of the network's decision to cast former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

The network and production company have yet to announce replacements or when they would be named.

ABC and BBC Studios face production challenges as they prepare to launch Season 29 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke told Deadline the show will follow best practices established in other territories.

"I am blown away by the ingenuity and the care which they are producing it," she said. "We are bringing all of those innovations to the American broadcast. I'm really confident in their plan."

The Bachlorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe is the first celebrity to join the cast for Season 29.