July 14 (UPI) -- Streaming service Quibi announced The Andy Cohen Diaries, an animated look into the TV host's celebrity encounters, will premiere Monday.

The six-episode animated series, which serves as a follow-up to Cohen's New York Times best-sellers, The Andy Cohen Diaries and Superficial: More Adventures from the Andy Cohen Diaries, features stories from the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host's life both as a TV host and at home, where he recently became a first-time father.

Quibi said the series will feature Cohen recounting "some of his most wild and embarrassing stories with celebrities" including Celine Dion, George R.R. Martin and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Cohen, who voices the series, will also serve as executive producer through his company, Most Talkative Productions. The series is also executive produced by ShadowMachine co-founders Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley.