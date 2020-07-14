"A.P. Bio" star Glenn Howerton (L) and his wife, Jill Latiano, attend the premiere of documentary "Under the Gun" on May 2016. "A.P. Bio's" third season is heading to Peacock after it was canceled. File Photo by Michael Owen Baker/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Peacock announced on Tuesday that Season 3 of comedy series A.P. Bio will premiere on Sept. 3 with all eight episodes.

A.P. Bio, which previously aired on NBC until it was canceled in 2019, stars Glenn Howerton (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as a disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar who returns to his hometown of Toledo, Ohio, to teach advanced placement biology.

Patton Oswalt, Mary Sohn, Lyric Lewis, Jean Villepique and Paula Pell also star.

Peacock also announced that Canadian drama Departure, starring Archie Panjabi of The Good Wife and Christopher Plummer, will be coming to the streaming service on Sept. 17.

Departure, a limited series, follows Panjabi has a brilliant investigator who along with her Plummer as her mentor, investigates the disappearance of a plane.

Kris Holden-Reid, Rebecca Liddiard, Tamara Duarte, Mark Rendall, Peter Mensah and Sasha Roiz also star in Departure.

Peacock additionally acquired U.K. comedy Hitmen which will premiere on Aug. 6 and Australian drama Five Bedrooms which will premiere on Aug. 13.

Peacock, from NBCUniversal, will launch with ad-supported and premium tiers on Wednesday. The service will be the home of The Office, a Saved by the Bell revival and new shows such as Brave New World.