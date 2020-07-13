July 13 (UPI) -- Star Trek goes animated once again in the first trailer for upcoming CBS All Access series, Lower Decks.

The adult animated series follows a ragtag team of support crew workers who are onboard one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos.

Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi must keep up with their duties at the bottom of the ship, but still see some action as the U.S.S. Cerritos visits strange and new planets.

Star Trek: Lower Decks was developed by Emmy award-winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites). The series will premiere Aug. 6 on CBS All Access.

Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noel Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O' Connell, Fred Tatasciore and Gillian Vigman provide voices.

The show is the first new Star Trek animated program since 1973's Star Trek: The Animated Series.

CBS All Access is also the home of Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery and upcoming series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.