July 13 (UPI) -- A new docuseries about the British girl group Spice Girls is coming to Channel 4.

The network said in a tweet Monday that it ordered Girl Powered: The Spice Girls, a new series featuring archive footage of and interviews about the band.

"Through archive footage and revealing interviews, this series will tell the complete story of the best-selling girl band of all time - coming soon to @Channel4," the post reads.

Girl Powered hails from Rob Coldstream and Clare Cameron, who directed Channel 4's Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain. Coldstream will executive produce, with Cameron to serve as series editor.

The docuseries will reportedly premiere in 2021 to honor the 25th anniversary of the release of the Spice Girls' hit single "Wannabe."

The Spice Girls, consisting of Mel B, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Victoria Beckham, made their debut as a group in 1994. The band released two albums, Spice (1996) and Spiceworld (1997), and a film, Spice World: The Movie (1997), before Halliwell's departure in 1998.

Following Halliwell's exit, the Spice Girls released a third album, Forever, in 2000. The group began an indefinite hiatus in 2001 but has since reunited on several occasions, including a reunion tour, sans Beckham, in 2019.