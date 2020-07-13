Ravi Patel (middle) in docuseries "Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness," which is coming to HBO Max in August. Image courtesy of HBO

July 13 (UPI) -- Docuseries Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness has moved to HBO Max from CNN, and will premiere on the streaming service on Aug. 27.

The four-part series will follow actor, documentarian and philanthropist Ravi Patel as he travels the world with a friend or family member to try and answer life's universal questions.

Patel will be featured traveling to Mexico with his parents to discuss retirement and aging, to Japan with his wife to learn about parenting and gender roles, to Korea with an entrepreneur friend to explore work and life balance, and to Denmark with a Muslim friend to explore an immigration crisis.

"I'm obsessed with trying new things and getting better. I love fun and I love LOVE, hence the premise of this show," Patel said in a statement.

"Each episode truly was a life-changing journey; I learned so much about myself, laughed with some of the most inspiring people in my life, and gained fifteen pounds. With the world in such a crazy place right now, maybe this show is what some of us need, if anything a laugh or two," he continued.

Patel is best known for 2014 documentary film Meet the Patels and has appeared in Transformers, Master of None, Come As You Are and Long Shot. The actor co-created and stars in Bhaag Beanie Bhaag which premieres this fall on Netflix.