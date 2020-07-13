Katherine Kelly Lang plays Brooke Logan on "The Bold and the Beautiful.' File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- New episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful will begin airing next week.

CBS announced in a press release Monday that the long-running soap opera will return to television July 20.

Advertisement

The July 20 episode will center on the latest drama surrounding the Forrester family. Katie (Heather Tom) tells Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) about how Quinn (Rena Sofer) sabotaged Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge's (Thorsten Kaye) reunion party.

In addition, Zoe (Kiara Barnes) and Carter discuss Zoe's whirlwind romance with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). Zoe and Carter also learn about Sally's (Courtney Hope) illness.

The new episodes will feature newcomer Tanner Novlan, who plays Steffy's (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) doctor, John "Finn" Finnegan. Novlan will make his debut on the show during the July 23 episode.

Delon de Metz is also joining the cast as Eric Forrester's (John McCook) grandson Zende Forrester Dominguez. CBS will announce De Metz's first episode at a later date.

The Bold and the Beautiful resumed filming in Los Angeles in June after the coronavirus (COVID-19) production shutdown. The show was the first U.S. broadcast series to resume filming.

Denise Richards, who plays Shauna Fulton on The Bold and the Beautiful, said in an interview with UPI that the cast and crew "had a big Zoom meeting" to learn about new COVID-19 safety guidelines. The show is also enlisting cast members' spouses or partners to stand in for their co-stars while filming love scenes.