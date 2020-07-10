Michelle Williams appears backstage during the 26th annual SAG Awards on Sunday, January 19. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Oscar Isaac and Michelle Williams have signed up to star in new HBO limited series Scenes From a Marriage, based on Ingmar Bergman's 1973 Swedish limited series of the same name.

Hagai Levi is writing, directing and executive producing the adaptation which will re-examine the original show's portrayal of love, hatred, marriage and divorce using a contemporary American couple.

Bergman wrote and directed the original series which starred Liv Ulmann and Erland Josephson. The show ran for six episodes.

Isaac and Williams are also executive producing along with Michael Ellenberg, Amy Herzog, Lars Blomgren, Daniel Bergman and Blair Breard. Scenes From a Marriage is a co-production between Media Res and Endeavor Content.

Levi co-created HBO limited series Our Boys and Showtime's The Affair. The filmmaker also created, co-directed and co-produced Israeli television series Be Tipul which was adapted into HBO series In Treatment.