Filmmaker Mira Nair is attached to direct an adaptation of news story "The Jungle Prince of Delhi" for Amazon. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Amazon is developing a drama series based on New York Times story, The Jungle Prince of Delhi.

The Jungle Prince of Delhi was written by Ellen Barry and published in November. The article explored the history of the royal family of Oudh.

Advertisement

The story was also turned into a three-part audio series for New York Times podcast The Daily and was a 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalist.

Filmmaker Mira Nair is attached to direct and executive produce the series which will tell the story of the family and be set against the partition of India. Nair is best known for her film Salaam Bombay!.

Barry and Caitlin Roper, the head of scripted entertainment at The New York Times, are also executive producing.

"Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Ellen Barry's beautifully written tale of the Oudh family reveals deeper truths rooted in the violence and trauma of the partition of India. The moving story, and the three-part audio series for the The Times' podcast, The Daily, were the result of years of reporting and investigation across continents," Roper said in a statement.

"Since its publication, The Times has been searching for the right partners to expand the story's reach and we are thrilled to work with the incomparable Mira Nair, and to be producing The Jungle Prince series with Amazon Studios alongside Krasnoff/Foster Entertainment, Sister, and Fourth and Twenty Eight Films," she continued.