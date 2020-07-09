July 9 (UPI) -- Rivals Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy finally faced off in a one-on-one match in the main event of AEW Fyter Fest, night two.

AEW has been promoting Fyter Fest as a pay-per-view-like event that aired in place of Dynamite on Wednesday.

Cassidy arrived with Trent and Chuck Taylor of Best Friends during his entrance but then had his partners return to the backstage area. Jericho was accompanied by his Inner Circle teammates Santana and Ortiz, who were carrying jugs of orange juice in order to mock Cassidy.

Freshly Squeezed started the match by placing his hands into his pockets and quickly brought the fight to Jericho. Cassidy fought hard throughout the contest and wasn't his usual, nonchalant self.

Cassidy still performed his signature, ineffective shin kicks but followed up the attack with a Superkick for a close two count. Cassidy and Jericho continued to have a highly-competitive match until Santana and Ortiz threw orange juice into Cassidy's face.

Trent and Taylor then returned to fight off Santana and Ortiz and take them away from the match. Jericho, back in the ring, was somehow able to survive Cassidy's Stundog Millionaire attack and a Swinging DDT.

Jericho stopped Cassidy for performing a Superman Punch and took him down with the Judas Effect to win the match.

Also at AEW Fyter Fest, AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page defended their titles against Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy of Private Party. Quen and Kassidy were joined by Matt Hardy who coached them throughout the bout.

Private Party worked well together as a team and utilized a number of high-flying attacks. Page was able to dodge Quen's 450 Splash and got ready to deliver the Buckshot Lariat until Kassidy blocked it and unleashed a rolling DDT onto the entrance ramp.

Quen, however, was able to nail Page with a Shooting Star Press but Omega broke up the ensuing pin. Private Party then got ready to perform the Gin & Juice but Omega stopped it by hitting Kassidy with the V-trigger.

Page and Omega then won the match with the Last Call to remain AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Taz, who is the manger of Brian Cage, gifted his client the FTW Championship. The title was created by Taz during his time in the now-defunct ECW or Extreme Championship Wrestling.

Taz gave Cage the title due to his AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley being delayed until next Wednesday.

Other moments from AEW Fyter Fest, night two, included Lance Archer defeating Joey Janela; The Lucha Bros and The Butcher and The Blade defeating The Young Bucks and #FTR; Nyla Rose defeating Kenzie Paige and Kilynn King; and The Dark Order defeating SoCal Uncensored.