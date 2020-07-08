July 8 (UPI) -- The stars of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles are weighing in on fellow real estate series Selling Sunset.

MDLLA's Tracy Tutor, Josh Flagg and James Harris discussed the cast of Selling Sunset during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

MDLLA and Selling Sunset both follow real estate agents as they sell high-end properties in the Los Angeles area. The MDLLA team is mostly composed of men, while the Selling Sunset crew is mostly women.

Tutor said Selling Sunset focuses more on the women's personal lives than selling real estate.

"I'll say this -- I have mad respect for women in real estate in Los Angeles," the star said. "I just think that the show is not really about selling real estate. I think it's about dating bachelors in the Hollywood Hills, and it should really actually be a Bravo show."

"That being said, if you want to sell real estate, maybe kind of come on over to our show and figure out how that works," she added.

Tutor said she considers Selling Sunset "a totally different animal" than MDLLA. Both Tutor and Flagg said they've never encountered any Selling Sunset stars at a listing.

"I've never seen any of those people in real life, except for the boys," Flagg said, referencing Jason and Brett Oppenheim.

Harris chimed in to say Selling Sunset is "shot beautifully."

"The way they shot the show, the cinematography was phenomenal," he said.

MDLLA premiered on Bravo in 2006 and is now in its 12th season. Selling Sunset premiered on Netflix in March 2019 and will return for a third season in August.