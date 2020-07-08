Ian Hart's Netflix drama, "The Last Kingdom," is returning for a fifth season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Netflix has renewed The Last Kingdom for a fifth season.

"It's so good to know we're good to go. All aboard the party bus! #Season5 #TheLastKingdom," the show's Twitter feed said Tuesday.

Advertisement

The post included a video of the cast cheering on the news during a Zoom chat.

Producer Carnival Films said in a press release that the 10-episode fifth season will be based on the ninth and 10th books in author Bernard Cornwell's best-selling series of novels, The Saxon Stories.

Starring Alexander Dreymon, Emily Cox, Ian Hart and Joseph Millson, the show is set in 9th century England.

"The fifth installment will see Uhtred realize his destiny is more than just Bebbanburg: it is tied to the future of England itself," a synopsis said. "Charged with training King Edward's first-born son Aethelstan as a warrior, Uhtred's ambition will have an even higher purpose. But to achieve this destiny, Uhtred will have to face down his greatest enemy and suffer his greatest loss."