July 8 (UPI) -- MTV announced on Wednesday that reality series Catfish will return with new, remotely produced episodes starting on Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. EDT.

"We may be quarantining, but that won't stop us from investigating...because even #Catfish work from home," MTV said on Twitter, alongside a teaser trailer for the new episodes.

Catfish host and executive producer Nev Schulman will be working from home as he helps those in online relationships discover who they are really talking to.

"Did you think this whole quarantine was going to stop us?" Schulman says while speaking to someone through webcam.

Catfish, based on the 2010 film of the same name starring Schulman, has run for eight seasons on MTV.

Schulman now co-hosts the show with Kamie Crawford after original co-host Max Joseph exited the series in 2018.