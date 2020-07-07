July 7 (UPI) -- Alex Radcliff has nothing but praise for his Below Deck Mediterranean crush Bugsy Drake.

The television personality discussed his crush on Drake, his co-star on the Bravo series, during Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Drake joined Below Deck Mediterranean as a 2nd stewardess in Season 5, Episode 4. During a game on WWHL where he answered questions about his crush, Radcliff said he was immediately drawn to Drake's "bright eyes."

"I see them right away and I got lost," he said. "That's a look, for sure."

Radcliff said he "absolutely" finds Drake's South African accent sexy and her hair clips "hot." He praised Drake's work ethic while comparing her to chief stewardess Hannah Ferrier.

"I think they're on two different levels," Radcliff said. "I think Bugsy is a quick and hard worker and just always has a happy face on, so she I feel like relates a little more with the clients."

On WWHL, Radcliff also denied having a past crush on 3rd stewardess Jessica More.

"We were tight. We have two similar personalities but completely different," he said. "I think we're 10 years apart, and she's like a big sister."

Radcliff is a deckhand in Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5. The reality series follows the crew of a mega-yacht during charter season.

Ferrier is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Josh, and discussed her pregnancy and relationship on Watch What Happens Live in June.