Phil Lord (L) and Christopher Miller are working on a reboot of "Clone High." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 4 (UPI) -- Filmmakers Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Bill Lawrence are developing and producing a reboot of their early 2000s adult cartoon Clone High.

The show is about a school filled with the adolescent clones of historical figures. It ran on MTV 2002-03.

Erica Rivinoja, a writer on the original series, will serve as showrunner and co-write the pilot with Lord and Miller.

No voice cast or production start date have been announced yet.

"We are thrilled to reunite with Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Bill Lawrence to re-imagine this cult classic as we rapidly grow our portfolio of beloved and iconic adult animation series," said Chris McCarthy, president of ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Group.

Since working on Clone High, Lord and Miller have found success re-imagining beloved books, toys and TV shows for the big screen.

Their films include Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, The Lego Movie, 21 Jump Street and Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse.

Lawrence created the TV comedies, Scrubs and Cougar Town.