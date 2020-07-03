A shark swims in his new home at the St. Louis Aquarium in 2019. Discovery Channel has announced Shark Week 2020 will begin on Aug. 9. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- Discovery Channel has announced its traditional Shark Week programming block will kick off on Aug. 9.

More than 20 hours of shark-themed shows are scheduled to air on the network through Aug. 16.

"Discovery Channel continues to work with nearly two dozen of the world's most respected marine biologists and science institutions to bring brand-new, innovative shark research technology and compelling insight on some of the most unique shark species in the world," a press release said.

"Shark Week 2020 will take viewers to New Zealand, Australia and South Africa to see how the global lockdown and reduced amount of human activity on the seas has given sharks the opportunity to reclaim the oceans."