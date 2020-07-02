July 2 (UPI) -- NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai faced off against Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks on WWE NXT, which was branded as The Great American Bash.

The Great American Bash is an older pay-per-view event created by the late, great Dusty Rhodes. The NXT arena was covered in red, white and blue on Wednesday with two muscle cars parked alongside the entrance ramp.

Shirai and Banks had a fast-paced and hard-hitting match in the main event. Banks' Tag Team Champion partner Bayley, who is also the SmackDown Women's Champion, was at ringside.

Banks punished Shirai by kicking her in the head while the Genius of the Sky was on the top rope. The Boss then performed a Sunset Flip Powerbomb to send Shirai crashing into the ringside barricade.

Shirai would later regain control and locked in the Crossface submission hold. Banks, desperate for help, looked to Bayley who tossed one of the Tag Team Championship belts into the ring to distract the referee. Bayley then punched Shirai so she could release the hold.

Banks went to grab the belt to use as a weapon when suddenly Raw Women's Champion Asuka made a surprise appearance. Asuka spit her green mist into Banks' face, blinding her. Shirai then performed a Moonsault to pick up the victory.

Asuka and Shirai, who were tag team partners together in Japan, celebrated together with their championships. Asuka will be defending her Raw Women's Championship against Banks on July 19 at Extreme Rules: The Horror Show.

Also on WWE NXT, Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, Mia Yim and Candice LeRae faced off in a Fatal 4-Way Elimination match to determine who will face Shirai next for the NXT Women's Championship.

LeRae was eliminated first after Yim nailed her with the Protect Ya Neck. Yim and Nox had formed a temporary alliance during the bout but Kai was able to eliminate Yim with a surprise pin from behind.

Bitter rivals Nox and Kai were the only two left standing. Nox won the match after she blasted Kai with the Shiniest Wizard for the three count.

The mysterious Dexter Lumis had NXT's first-ever Strap match against Roderick Strong. The bout involved Lumis and Strong being bound together by a strap.

Strong, who is terrified of Lumis after Lumis kidnapped him weeks ago, had nowhere to run due to the strap. Lumis tried to place Strong into the trunk of one of the parked cars but Strong escaped.

Lumis was able to quickly take care of Strong's Undisputed Era partner Bobby Fish and placed Strong into the Silence submission hold to win the match.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Timothy Thatcher defeating Oney Lorcan, and Rhea Ripley defeating Aliyah and Robert Stone in a Handicap match.

WWE NXT will hold a second night of the Great American Bash next week where NXT Champion Adam Cole will face North American Champion Keith Lee in a winner takes all match.