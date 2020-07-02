Conan O'Brien (R) and his wife Liza Powel attend the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 2016. O'Brien is moving his late night show to the Largo at the Coronet in Los Angeles. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- Conan O'Brien's late night talk show Conan will start broadcasting from Los Angeles comedy and music venue Largo at the Coronet starting on Monday.

O'Brien started to film Conan from his home using an iPhone in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The comedian will continue to interview celebrity guests through Zoom and no audience will be present. The limited staff and crew on site will be following government and industry health and safety protocols.

"I got started doing improv at the Coronet in 1986 and I'm glad we've figured out a way to safely keep that theater going during this lockdown," O'Brien said in a statement.

Largo at the Coronet owner Mark Flangan said, "We are thrilled that Conan and his great team reached out and offered to help us through these awful times. We have a long history together and look forward to many more great years to come."

O'Brien's Team Coco is also set to produce a digital, live stand-up show titled Team Coco Live: Moses Storm & Friends on Thursday via Twitch.