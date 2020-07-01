July 1 (UPI) -- Usher, Shania Twain and more have joined the lineup for Good Morning America's ongoing Summer Concert Series.

Jason Derulo, The Killers, Luke Bryan and Gloria Estefan have also joined the lineup and are set to perform throughout July and August.

The Summer Concert series was kicked off by Katy Perry in May where she performed her new song "Daisies." John Legend, Sia, Black Eyed Peas, Gary Clark Jr., Skip Marley and H.E.R. performed throughout June.

Old Dominion will be taking the stage on Friday, with Shaggy featuring Sting set to perform on July 10, Ellie Goulding on July 17, Derulo on July 24, The Killers on July 31, Bryan on Aug. 7, Twain on Aug. 14, Estefan on Aug. 17, Megan Thee Stallion on Aug. 21 and Bebe Rexha on Aug. 28.

Usher will bringing the Summer Concert series to a close with a performance on Sept. 4.

Each artist will perform virtually from their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.