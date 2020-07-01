"Ray Donovan" star Liev Schreiber arrives on the red carpet at the "Pokemon Detective Pikachu" U.S. premiere on May 2019. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Former "Charmed" star Alyssa Milano arrives on the red carpet at the 14th Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball on November 2018. Peacock has inked a deal with ViacomCBS to have shows such as "Charmed" and "Ray Donovan" appear on the streaming service. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- NBCUniversal and ViacomCBS have come to terms on a deal to bring television shows such as the original Charmed and Ray Donovan to the Peacock streaming service.

The deal, which comes before Peacock's national launch on July 15, also includes films.

Advertisement

The Affair, Everybody Hates Chris, The Game, Undercover Boss, Real Husbands of Hollywood and more are also joining Peacock when it launches. Charmed, however, will arrive on Peacock in October.

Each show will continue to be available on ViacomCBS platforms such as Showtime for Ray Donovan and The Affair or for content that also appears on CBS All Access.

The Godfather trilogy, Catch Me If You Can, Old School, Seabiscuit, Fatal Attraction, The Firm, The Talented Mr. Ripley, Last Holiday, An Officer and a Gentleman, Patriot Games, American Beauty and more are coming to Peacock on the film side.

The films will stream in limited, exclusivity windows throughout 2021, 2022 and 2023. More movies will be announced at a later date.

Peacock is available now for Comcast customers after a soft launch on April 15. The streaming service will be the home of The Office and a Saved by the Bell revival.

"We are truly excited to bring some of the most popular movies and series from across the ViacomCBS family of brands to Peacock," Frances Manfredi, president of content acquisition and strategy at Peacock said in a statement.

"We continue to expand the Peacock catalog with premium programming from NBCUniversal and beyond; partnering with companies like ViacomCBS to ensure that all of our viewers can choose from the best entertainment options available in the market today," she continued.