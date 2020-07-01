CBS announced it will pay tribute to late actor, comedian, writer and producer Carl Reiner by airing a pair of colorized episodes of "The Dick Van Dyke Show," which Reiner created. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- CBS announced it will pay tribute to the late Carl Reiner by airing a pair of colorized episodes of The Dick Van Dyke Show.

The network said two episodes prominently featuring Reiner, who created and co-starred in The Dick Van Dyke Show, will air Friday at 8 p.m. on CBS and streaming service CBS All Access.

Reiner died Monday at the age of 98.

The Dick Van Dyke Show -- Now In Living Color! A Special Tribute to Carl Reiner will feature the episodes "Coast to Coast Big Mouth" and "October Eve," which were colorized under Reiner's supervision.

CBS said Reiner had cited "October Eve" as one of his favorite episodes of the series.

"In 'October Eve,' I got a chance to perform on the show as someone other than Alan Brady, and I loved the character of Carpetna the artist as soon as I read it," Reiner said in 2017.

The episodes aired on CBS in two separate The Dick Van Dyke Show -- Now In Living Color! specials executive produced by Reiner, the first on Dec. 11, 2016, and the second on Dec. 22, 2017.

Reiner, who served as executive producer of The Dick Van Dyke Show, earned five Emmy Awards for his work on the series, which also starred Dick Van Dyke, Mary Tyler Moore, Larry Matthews, Morey Amsterdam, Rose Marie, Richard Deacon, Jerry Paris and Ann Morgan Guilbert.

The series originally ran from 1961-1966.