June 30 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Raw Women's Champion Asuka joined forces to take on the pairing of Dolph Ziggler and Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks on Raw.

McIntyre will be defending his title against Ziggler at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view event on July 19,

while Asuka will be defending her title against Banks at the show. Extreme Rules has been given the extra tagline of The Horror Show.

Raw was kicked off on Monday with a double contract signing for both championship matches hosted by commentator Samoa Joe. Banks' tag team partner Bayley, who is also the SmackDown Women's Champion, was also present.

Banks and Asuka were already fighting once cameras started rolling. McIntyre was able to sign his contract once things settled down. The champ allowed Ziggler to choose any stipulation for their upcoming bout.

Asuka interrupted Ziggler before he could answer and signed her contract followed by Banks who used a stamp. Asuka started a second fight that had to broken up by multiple referees. Ziggler tried to Superkick McIntyre during the commotion but missed, however, The Showoff was able to dodge McIntyre's Claymore.

Banks, in the main event, gained controlled against Asuka after she was distracted by Bayley who had joined the announcer's desk.

McIntyre fared better against Ziggler but had to stop his assault once Banks tagged herself in. The Boss yelled at McIntyre to leave the ring immediately -- as per the rules of a Mixed Tag Team match -- as Asuka snuck up behind Banks to take her down with a kick to the face.

Banks, after trying to pin Asuka multiple times, locked in the Bank Statement submission hold. Asuka was able to escape and apply the Asuka Lock but Banks slipped out and surprised pinned the Empress of Tomorrow to pick up the victory.

Also on Raw, Seth Rollins asked Rey Mysterio for forgiveness after The Monday Night Messiah tried to blind the legendary high-flyer and his son Dominik.

Rollins, however, said that he was asking for forgiveness for what he is going to do to Mysterio in the future. Mysterio, who spoke from his home, responded by asking Dominik to forgive him for what he will do to get revenge on Rollins.

Rollins and his disciple Murphy then faced off against Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo who have defended the Mysterio family in recent weeks. Rollins won the match after he struck Carrillo with the Curb Stomp while Murphy battled Black outside the ring.

Rollins, after the bout, made Carrillo wear one of Mysterio's masks and attempted to damage using the edge of the steel steps. Black momentarily stopped the attack but Rollins was still able to Curb Stomp Carrillo onto the steel steps before escaping.

Other moments from Raw included Andrade and Angel Garza defeating The Viking Raiders; R-Truth defeating Akira Tozawa to become the 24/7 Champion once again; Peyton Royce of The IIconics defeating Ruby Riott; MVP defeating United States Champion Apollo Crews in a non-title match; Bobby Lashley defeating Ricochet and Big Show defeating Andrade and Angel Garza in a Handicap match.

Big Show was on the hunt for Randy Orton the entire night but was unable to get The Viper to make an appearance. Big Show had angered Andrade and Garza by interrupting their interview which led to the Handicap match. Big Show won after Garza left Andrade behind.