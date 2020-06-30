Julia Garner plays Ruth Langmore on the Netflix series "Ozark." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Laura Linney plays Wendy Byrde on the Netflix series "Ozark." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jason Bateman plays Marty Byrde on the Netflix series "Ozark." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Crime drama series Ozark will return for a fourth and final season.

Netflix confirmed Tuesday that it renewed the series for Season 4. The season will consist of an expanded 14 episodes.

Advertisement

"They're going to go out with a bang," Netflix tweeted. "Ozark will be back with an expanded 14-episode final season."

They're going to go out with a bang. Ozark will be back with an expanded 14-episode final season. pic.twitter.com/otIoUeTXyH— Netflix (@netflix) June 30, 2020

Ozark stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz and Skylar Gaertner. The series follows Marty (Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Linney), a couple who relocate their family to the Ozarks after Marty's money laundering scheme goes wrong.

Ozark's first three seasons had 10 episodes each. Season 4 will be split into two parts consisting of seven episodes each.

"We're so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes' saga right," showrunner Chris Mundy said. "It's been such a great adventure for all of us -- both on screen and off -- so we're thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible."

Season 3 premiered in March and focused on the Byrdes' new casino operation. Mundy will return as showrunner, writer and executive producer for Season 4 and work with Bateman as the creative forces behind both parts of the new season.

"A super sized season means super sized problems for the Byrdes," Bateman teased. "I'm excited to end with a bang(s)."

Ozark has received 14 Emmy nominations since its premiere in 2017.