June 29 (UPI) -- Patti LaBelle discussed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen her experience spending a week with the late Prince while they recorded her 1989 album Be Yourself.

"He treated me like he was my son. I was his mother," LaBelle said on Sunday.

The singer said that Prince had her cook for him, but that he only ate one biscuit and that the pair would go out dancing together.

Prince was a producer on Be Yourself with LaBelle spending a week at Prince's Paisley Park studio to work on it.

"He just treated me like his mother. And then when he did the Arsenio Hall Show, he said he wouldn't do it unless I came with him. So I came, sat on the couch, I didn't say a word," LeBelle said.

"He had this great feeling for me and I feel so proud and blessed," she continued.

LeBelle also performed her hit song "Love, Need and Want You" for a newly married gay couple. The wedding, which had taken place virtually, was featured on Watch What Happens Live.