June 29 (UPI) -- HBO Max announced Season 1 of David Makes Man, a drama series from Moonlight writer Tarell Alvin McCraney, will be available to stream starting July 16.

The streaming service said it has obtained exclusive streaming rights for the drama series, which earned a Peabody Award after it premiered on cable network OWN in 2019.

The Florida-set series was inspired by events from the life of McCraney, who won an Academy Award in 2017 for his screenplay for the film Moonlight.

The show stars Akili McDowell as David, a 14-year-old prodigy seeking to help his mother find a way out of poverty while also dealing with the fallout from the death of his closest friend.

The series also stars Alana Arenas, Isaiah Johnson, Ade Chike Torbert, Travis Coles, Cayden K. Williams, Nathaniel Logan McIntyre, Jordan Bolger, and Phylicia Rashad. Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Elvis Nolasco, Gillian Williams, Juanita Jennings, Liza Colon-Zayas, Lindsey Blackwell, Lela Rochon, Teshi Thomas and Nick Creegan appear in recurring roles.

McCraney is credited as executive producer of the series with Dee Harris-Lawrence, who serves as showrunner. Mike Kelley and Melissa Loy, Michael B. Jordan and Oprah Winfrey are also executive producers.

OWN previously announced in December 2019 that David Makes Man has been renewed for a second season.