June 28 (UPI) -- Rapper Roddy Ricch was named Best New Artist and his Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial won Album of the Year at Sunday's virtual BET Awards ceremony.

Megan Thee Stallion scored the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and Viewers Choice prizes, while Lizzo won the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist category.

DaBaby picked up the prize for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Chris Brown won for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist and Migos earned the accolade for Best Group.

Nigeria's Burna Boy won for Best International Artist, and DJ Khaled, John Legend and the late Nipsey Hussle earned the honor for Music Video of the Year for "Higher."

Just Mercy's Michael B. Jordan was voted Best Actor, Lovebirds star Issa Rae won Best Actress and Queen & Slim was deemed Best Movie.

The Sportswoman and Sportsman of the the Year titles went to Simone Biles and LeBron James, respectively.

The lineup of musical acts for the show included Ricch, Legend, DaBaby, Alicia Keys, Black Thought, Chloe X Halle, D Smoke, Jay Rock, Jennifer Hudson, Jonathan McReynolds, Kane Brown, Karen Clark Sheard, Kierra Sheard, Lil Wayne, Jahi, Nas, Public Enemy, Questlove, Rapsody, SiR, Summer Walker, Usher and YG.

Comedian Amanda Seales hosted the BET/CBS broadcast, which honored excellence in entertainment created by Black artists and athletes.

Tributes were paid to NBA Legend Kobe Bryant and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Little Richard, who died this year, and singer Beyoncé accepted the Humanitarian Award.

Celebrities who appeared on the show via video-conference technology -- in keeping with social-distancing practices intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus -- were Jordan, Billy Porter, Courtney B. Vance, Debbie Allen, Deon Cole, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, La La Anthony, Lena Waithe, Lizzo, Misty Copeland, Naomi Campbell, Omari Hardwick, Quavo, Quincy Jones, Rapsody, Regina Hall, Samuel L. Jackson, Saweetie, Sterling K. Brown, Viola Davis and Whoopi Goldberg.