Sharon Osbourne and her co-stars from "The Talk" are hosting the Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony on Friday. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Ellen DeGeneres appears backstage after winning the Carol Burnett Award during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on January 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Whoopi Goldberg's "The View" won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Talk Show -- Informative on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- The View and The Ellen DeGeneres Show were among the first winners at the Daytime Emmy Awards' virtual prize presentation Friday.

The programs earned the Outstanding Informative and Entertainment talk show awards, respectively.

Advertisement

The Today Show won the Emmy for Outstanding Morning Show.

The online Emmys event aired on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access thanks to videoconferencing technology in keeping with social distancing practices intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Talk stars Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond hosted the ceremony.

Presenters and other celebrities expected to appear throughout the 2-hour program include Gayle King, Kelsey Grammer, Melody Thomas Scott, Kathie Lee Gifford, Cookie Monster, Scott Evans, Patrika Darbo, Kevin Frazier, Wayne Brady, Michael Strahan, James Reynolds, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Maurice Benard, Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Nate Burleson, Sunny Hostin and Eric Braeden.

ABC's General Hospital went into the competition with a leading 23 nominations.

This is the 14th time the awards ceremony is airing on CBS. The last time was in 2011, and the event has been streamed online since 2016.