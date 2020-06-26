Comedian and actor Jay Pharoah was announced as the host of "Unfiltered," Nickelodeon game show featuring a panel of young stars attempting to discern the identity of virtually disguised celebrity guests. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Comedian and actor Jay Pharoah was announced as the host of "Unfiltered," a game show set to premiere July 11 on Nickelodeon. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live alum Jay Pharoah is slated to host Unfiltered, a remotely produced game show for Nickelodeon.

The kid-oriented cable network announced Pharoah will host the six-episode first season of the show, which is scheduled to premiere July 11 at 8:30 p.m. EDT.

Unfiltered features a panel of young performers -- America's Got Talent-winning ventriloquist Darci Lynne and All That stars Lex Lumpkin and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green -- attempting to guess the identities of virtually disguised celebrity guests.

"As a person who likes to transform and play multiple characters, I always love a good disguise and I can't wait to see which panelist will be able to figure out our guests' identities," Pharaoh said. "Nickelodeon's Unfiltered is going to be an outrageously good time, and we have some big names and surprises that you really won't want to miss!"

Pharoah also serves as executive producer of the series, alongside Shaina Farrow and Ben Pluimer.