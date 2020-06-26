The producers of "The Boys," Amazon Prime's super hero drama starring Karl Urban, announced the series will return for a second season Sept. 4. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- The Boys, Amazon Prime's adult-oriented comic book super hero series, will return for a second season Sept. 4, the show's producers announced on social media.

The show's official Twitter account announced Friday that new episodes of The Boys, based on the graphic novel series of the same name by Garth Ennis and artist Darick Robertson, will return with new episodes beginning Sept. 4.

Advertisement

Robertson, who serves as an executive producer of the series alongside Ennis, tweeted that episodes of Season 2 will be released weekly. The first season was released in full on Amazon Prime on July 26, 2019.

The show, which is also executive produced by Seth Rogen and Eric Kripke, follows the foibles of a team of corporate-employed super heroes and a group of civilians who aim to hold the team accountable for their misdeeds.

The cast includes Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara. It was previously announced that You're the Worst actress Aya Cash would join the case in Season 2.