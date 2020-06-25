June 25 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a first glimpse of its Italian superhero series, Zero.

The streaming service shared a photo for the series Thursday on Twitter featuring Giuseppe Dave Seke, Herry Fall, Dani Scattolin, Virginia Diop, Dylan Magon and other stars.

"Get your first look at Zero, a new Netflix series about a shy boy who discovers an extraordinary superpower: he can become invisible," the post reads. "Now in production."

Zero is written by Antonio Dikele Distefano. The series takes place in the Milan suburbs and explores the Black Italian experience.

"The idea of Zero comes from my need to put different stories together in order to tell one," Distefano said in 2019. "The story of a special boy, of a black guy, who, thanks to his super power, manages to see the reality behind the appearance of things, people and relationships."

In an Instagram post Thursday, Distefano celebrated how Zero features a Black lead who is not a drug dealer or other stereotypes embodying "defeat and deprivation."

"This series is a step towards change," he said.

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for Zero.