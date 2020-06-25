"Jersey Shore Family Vacation" stars, Nicole Polizzi (L) and Jenni Farley arrive at the 35th annual MTV Video Music Awards in August 2018. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

"Jersey Shore Family Vacation" stars, left to right, Vinny Guadagnino, Mike Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Paul Delvecchio attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards in June 2018. MTV has renewed the show for a fourth season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- Reality series Jersey Shore Family Vacation has been renewed for a fourth season by MTV.

Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino confirmed the renewal on Twitter Thursday by linking to a news article.

"We have a great situation," Sorrentino said, referencing his nickname.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation wrapped up its third season last Thursday. The show ranks as MTV's second-highest rated series in the 18-34 demo behind The Challenge: Total Madness.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is a sequel series to the original Jersey Shore that aired on MTV for six seasons from 2009 to 2012.

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, Paul 'Pauly D' Delvecchio, Jenni 'JWoww' Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Angelina Pivarnick also star.

Polizzi announced in February, however, she will not return for a fourth season.

"I basically had to just think about my kids and where I'm at in my life right now. It's just really, really hard for me to leave and film the show with three kids now," she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.