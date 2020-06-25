HBO Max announced its overall deal with performer Marlon Wayans includes a half-hour comedy series called "Book of Marlon," starring the comedian as a fictionalized version of himself. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- Streaming service HBO Max announced it has signed an overall deal with Marlon Wayans to include a stand-up comedy special, a scripted series and future producing projects.

HBO Max, which launched in May, said the deal with Wayans includes an hour-long stand-up special and a multi-act comedy special that he is slated to host.

The deal also includes a half-hour scripted comedy, Book of Marlon, starring Wayans as a fictionalized version of himself. Wayans serves as co-creator of the series with Rick Alvarez, who co-wrote the series pilot with Wayans.

The streaming service said the overall deal also includes first look at Wayans' future scripted and unscripted projects.

"Marlon is a 'triple threat' with an impressive resume that speaks to his acting talent and comedy prowess" said Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original comedy and animation for HBO Max. "We are thrilled to have his unique voice and comedic vision join our growing family of creators."

Wayans heralded the deal in a post on his Instagram page.

"Looking forward to shepherding great projects for myself and others," Wayans wrote. "This will be fruitful."

HBO Max previously announced deals for new comedy specials from Chelsea Handler, Tracy Morgan, John Early, Rose Matafeo and Ahir Shah. The service also signed a deal for five comedy specials produced by Conan O'Brien's Team Coco.